As Auburn broke into groups on Monday during practice, it was Holden Geriner leading the first-team offense. And while Hugh Freeze has said that all three quarterbacks will get equal reps this spring, this movement came right after the Auburn coach praised the redshirt freshman in his weekly press conference.

"I thought he really, really, really stood out all week with his improvement and his play," Freeze said. "Not that the others didn't improve also, but I thought he really — his grasp of what we were trying to do, he was impressive last week."

For those rushing to declare Geriner the new favorite to win the starting job, hit the brakes just a second. Freeze will not name a starter after spring practice and will likely not know who it will be until the Tigers are well into fall camp. Robby Ashford is still struggling with a shoulder problem, keeping him from throwing the ball much in the latter part of last week. And Freeze is still open to hitting the transfer portal when it opens back up, stating, "we are open to the portal business for anyone that fits our culture at Auburn and can help us improve our team quickly."