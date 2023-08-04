Fall camp might have started Thursday, but Hugh Freeze and his staff were hard at work well before it began. They spent much of the spring and summer building the foundation for any successful SEC football program: A strong recruiting presence. Even with most of July being a dead period, the Tigers saw several big decisions from recruits go their way, as Auburn's 2024 class continues to climb in the rankings. "I think it's easy to recruit to Auburn," Freeze said Thursday. "This is one of the elite programs in the country. Maybe we haven't had the production in the last few years that is expected. I wasn't here, I don't know. I'm not really surprised that you can recruit at Auburn."

Hugh Freeze has prioritized recruiting since arriving at Auburn. (Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Last weekend, Auburn hosted over 40 elite recruits for its annual Big Cat Weekend. Two commitments came out the event, as the Tigers landed Malcolm Simmons and most notably flipped Perry Thompson from Alabama. It brought Auburn up to 14 commits, six of which came in July. "I feel good about the momentum we have right now," Freeze said. "Obviously, it's never over in this conference when you're recruiting. So you have to keep up the lines of communication and make sure they feel the same way about Auburn a few months from now that they did this past weekend — and some before that." As the season approaches, Freeze faces the challenge of balancing fall camp duties and recruiting duties. "It's one of the reasons I hired [Philip Montgomery], truthfully — so I can be very active in recruiting," Freeze said. "I think I talked to most all of the top [2025] guys this week. And, obviously, we're still trying to hammer the [2024]s and carry that momentum that we have from this past weekend on into fall."