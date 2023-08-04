Freeze feeling good about recruiting momentum
Fall camp might have started Thursday, but Hugh Freeze and his staff were hard at work well before it began.
They spent much of the spring and summer building the foundation for any successful SEC football program: A strong recruiting presence.
Even with most of July being a dead period, the Tigers saw several big decisions from recruits go their way, as Auburn's 2024 class continues to climb in the rankings.
"I think it's easy to recruit to Auburn," Freeze said Thursday. "This is one of the elite programs in the country. Maybe we haven't had the production in the last few years that is expected. I wasn't here, I don't know. I'm not really surprised that you can recruit at Auburn."
Last weekend, Auburn hosted over 40 elite recruits for its annual Big Cat Weekend. Two commitments came out the event, as the Tigers landed Malcolm Simmons and most notably flipped Perry Thompson from Alabama.
It brought Auburn up to 14 commits, six of which came in July.
"I feel good about the momentum we have right now," Freeze said. "Obviously, it's never over in this conference when you're recruiting. So you have to keep up the lines of communication and make sure they feel the same way about Auburn a few months from now that they did this past weekend — and some before that."
As the season approaches, Freeze faces the challenge of balancing fall camp duties and recruiting duties.
"It's one of the reasons I hired [Philip Montgomery], truthfully — so I can be very active in recruiting," Freeze said. "I think I talked to most all of the top [2025] guys this week. And, obviously, we're still trying to hammer the [2024]s and carry that momentum that we have from this past weekend on into fall."
Auburn's recent success has caught the eye of the college football world, but it doesn't come as a surprise to Freeze.
"I've always felt like — I want this to sound the right way — I was pretty decent at recruiting," Freeze said. "I had a good plan and a good plan for the staff. I'm not really shocked."
Looking ahead, it could be another massive month for Auburn. Several of the Tigers' top targets are set to announce their decisions soon.
Five-star safety KJ Bolden and defensive back Jalewis Solomon announce their decision Saturday, while others like defensive end TJ Lindsey and offensive lineman DeAndre Carter could be nearing a decision sooner rather than later.
"We're on the right guys," Freeze said. "There are some big decisions that are coming up soon that we're involved in, and hopefully a few of those will go our way."
Auburn's 2024 class currently sits at No. 23 in the nation.