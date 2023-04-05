"To see him recruit the way he recruits, as a position coach, as a staff, it’s like, if the head guy can recruit and relentlessly recruit, you doggone better be relentless," Williams said. "His approach, the way he demands recruiting, it actually elevates everybody else and makes you get on board and makes you recruit."

Momentum is trending upward for Auburn, and Freeze has a lot to do with it.

Since Hugh Freeze arrived, there's been a serious uptick in the threat Auburn poses on the recruiting front. It was evident in December, when the Tigers poached commits from numerous Power Five programs and flipped them on signing day.

Four recruits have already hopped on board with Freeze's vision for Auburn. Cornerbacks A'Mon Lane and Jayden Lewis, quarterback Walker White and most recently running back J'Marion Burnette have become the building blocks of the 2024 class.

Auburn's plan is to use authenticity when recruiting to add to its class.

"You don't need to go be a car salesman, you know?" said linebackers' coach Josh Aldridge. "Just be yourself. Right? That's the sign of a good recruiter...We don't need to trick people into coming to Auburn, right? It speaks for itself. Just be yourself, and that's one of the biggest things I've always learned from [Freeze] in recruiting."

It's not difficult for someone like Williams, who played his college ball at Auburn, to be honest about the Auburn experience when talking to recruits.

"I think recruiting is about relationships," Williams said. "A lot of times what I like to tell recruits and parents is I am a walking testimony of once you buy into Auburn, you come to this environment, what could truly, truly happen."

Meanwhile, Aldridge followed Freeze to Auburn from Liberty. The linebackers' coach has already noticed a major difference in recruiting the Southeast."

"Here, I can throw a grenade and hit 10 good players, you know what I mean?" Aldridge said. "That's how good of a place this is. I think it just makes it much, I don't want to say easier, but yes, easier to attack kids and try to get them stay home, right?"

Three out of four commits in the 2024 class are in-state products, with more likely on the horizon.

"I’m excited, man, just about where things are going," Williams said. "I’m glad to be working for a coach and a staff that truly understands that."