Hugh Freeze knows the importance of the Georgia game. He knows what the rivalry means to the fanbase. He knows what a win over the back-to-back national champions would mean to the program. He also knows how impactful a game like this can be in recruiting. In his eyes, this is the time to showcase Auburn for what it truly is. "Our place is incredible to watch a game at, the atmosphere," Freeze said. "Now we've got to make sure they see what Auburn is really about while they're here for a game of this magnitude."

Hugh Freeze knows how big this weekend is for the Auburn program. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser)

Auburn and Georgia are playing in the afternoon slot Saturday, but prep work is already well underway for the weekend. "Our recruiting staff is working diligently," Freeze said. "We got official visits. We've got top kids here unofficially, and so it'll be all hands on deck." Among those official visitors include two high caliber players committed elsewhere, one at a position of need and a handful of commits looking to bolster their class. Five-star safety KJ Bolden, who committed to Florida State over Georgia and Auburn last month, is expected to take his official visit. Alabama defensive end commit Jeremiah Beaman moved his official visit up from the Iron Bowl for this weekend. Offensive lineman Favour Edwin is also expected on an official visit. Some Auburn commits taking their official visits this weekend include quarterback Walker White, and linebackers D'Angelo Barber and Joseph Phillips.