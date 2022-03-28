Frazier 'in thick of' tight end rotation

Since arriving on campus in 2020, many things have been expected from the 6-foot-7 Texas native, but few results. Two seasons ago, the three-star recruit caught two passes for 13 yards as a freshman. Last year, he had zero receptions after getting lost in the depth chart behind John Samuel Shenker and others.

As he listed Auburn's plethora of threats in the tight end room, Brad Bedell stopped at one name and pointed out this guy specifically for someone who has shown significant strides this spring: Brandon Frazier.

"The one that I have to point out who is playing really well and really growing is Brandon," Bedell said. "He's a young man who came in and played quite a bit as a freshman during the COVID season and had some quality snaps last year and things like that. But, boy, he's gotten bigger and faster and stronger."

That's excellent news for a group that expects to be one of the biggest strengths for the Tigers in 2022. Bedell, going into his second season in charge of the tight ends, expects to use everyone in his unit and, while he won't give away too much, a lot of them on the field simultaneously. That includes Frazier, a major weapon for whoever wins the starting job in a crowded quarterback room.

"With him developing, you've got a lot of competition in that room, and it's getting everybody better," Bedell said. "He's done a real nice job. He's pushed everybody else. That's kind of that lost guy where everybody's asking, 'Where's Brandon Frazier?' Well, Brandon Frazier's in the thick of it."