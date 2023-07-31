AUBURN | Hugh Freeze and Marcus Davis made sure their message was clear to Derick Smith. Auburn’s head coach and wide receivers coach both want the 4-star wide receiver from Southside in Selma, Ala., to be a key part of the Tigers’ 2025 class. “That feels really good knowing somebody really wants you to come play for their school at this big level. They really want me,” said Smith.

Smith is one of Auburn's top targets in the 2025 class. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Auburn’s new offense under Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery is a big plus for Smith. “I like their offense. They throw the ball a lot,” he said. Smith, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, attended Saturday’s Big Cat recruiting even along with a number of AU’s top targets in the 2024, ’25, ’26 and even ’27 classes. Smith was able to participate in a scavenger hunt and photo shoot before heading home early. “It was pretty good. It was fun,” he said.