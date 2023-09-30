Less than a week after reopening his recruitment, Ny Carr was in Auburn. The former Georgia commit watched Auburn got head-to-head with the No. 1 team in the country, sticking with the Bulldogs before ultimately falling 27-20. Overall, Carr was impressed with how well Auburn hung in the game. "It was a great game, they played hard, they battled all four quarters," Carr said. "When the big time moments came, some of the players didn’t make the big time plays, they just gotta do better."

Ny Carr visited Auburn for the Georgia game Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Auburn had four players make receptions in the loss, with just two of those players lining up at receiver. "Without the receiver play, you’re not going to win," Carr said. That need for elite receivers is part of Auburn's message to the four-star Georgia native, who's listed as the No. 36 player in the country. "They were just telling me they need receivers that are gonna make the plays," Carr said. "Perry (Thompson), too, he was just telling me, if we get all the receivers that’s targeted, it’s gonna be a big turnaround." Carr believes that if Auburn does get those elite receivers, that the turnaround could indeed happen at an early stage. It's one of the reasons why Auburn is near the top of his recruitment. Hugh Freeze is also playing a massive role. "He texts me everyday," Carr said. "It’s a big part, he talked to me a lot. As far as relationship wise, we got a good relationship. That means they want me, I feel like a priority to them, so that’s good."