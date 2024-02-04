"Man, it was great," Davidson said. "The facilities down here are amazing. The weather was great. Everybody was showing love, I got to be down here with Ryan, he’s one of my boys. I enjoyed the day, Coach Ben (Aigamaua), Coach Logan (Bradley), everybody was showing a lot of love and it was amazing."

Saturday, he returned to campus to get a more in-depth look at the program. With his family in attendance and an Auburn tight end commit, Ryan Ghea, also in attendance, Davidson loved the experience.

As previously mentioned, Davidson's been to Auburn before, but just on a game day visit. He enjoyed his Saturday visit more, as it broke things down on a more personal level and allowed him to see the school outside of Jordan Hare Stadium.

"Coming down and talking ball, seeing how everything works, the academics, the actual offense, how they break everything down and how they work in the community, that’s really what’s gonna make me go to a school," Davidson said. "I’m glad I got to get here and see all that."

Davidson, 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, spend most of his day with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and analyst Logan Bradley.

"They’re both great," Davidson said. "I really like how Ben’s like a family man. He wants to take me under his wing if I were to come here and he gets along with my family really well. Coach Logan, I actually met him today, he was showing me around everywhere, he seems really awesome. I appreciate all the hospitality that they’ve been showing and I’m just really thankful."

Not only did Davidson spend time with the coaches, he also got to know a few of Auburn's tight ends — present and future. Ryan Ghea, Auburn's tight end commit in the 2025 class, is also from Georgia, and the two have a close relationship.

"If anything, he wants me to hop on the train," Davidson said.