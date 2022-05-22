Four-star OT ‘felt that’ at Auburn

AUBURN | One down, four to go. Connor Stroh, a 4-star offensive tackle from Lakeland in Frisco, Texas, went on the first of five official visits to Auburn this weekend. And the Tigers showed him exactly what he’s looking for in a college.

Stroh still has visits to Florida, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Texas ahead. (Auburn athletics)

“Everything on all these visits is going to be important,” said Stroh. “I want to see how players act. If their love for the coach is real or if they’re just trying to get me to come here. “Here, I felt that. I talked to some of the players and they’re really happy here. So that encourages me.” Stroh, 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds, spent a lot of time with current AU offensive linemen Tate Johnson and E.J. Harris. It was the same with AU's coaching staff including head coach Bryan Harsin, offensive line coach Will Friend and offensive analyst Joe Bernardi. “I had a really good time. All the coaches made a great habit of just spending as much time as they could around me,” said Stroh. “So I got to spend a lot of time talking to them, getting to know them. I also spent some time with Coach Friend and Coach Bernardi in the film room. Just having them walk me through their offense. It was great. “Then I had a great meeting with Coach Harsin and he told me a lot about their program and what they’d expect from me if I come here.”