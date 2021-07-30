Four-star OL determined to earn Auburn offer

AUBURN | Bradyn Joiner is already in high demand but Auburn and Clemson aren’t yet among the 30 schools to offer a scholarship. But that’s not a deal breaker for the 4-star 2023 center from Auburn (Ala.) High School, who lists both sets of Tigers in his top three along with Georgia.

Joiner projects as a top in-state prospect for the 2023 class. (Bryan Matthews/Rivals.com)

In fact, it just motivates Joiner to go out and earn more offers this fall, especially from his hometown school. “They’re going to come and look at me,” said Joiner. “It’s a new staff so they haven’t really seen me play in person. I’m real young so they haven’t really got to see me. When they do come to see me, I’m going to show out.”