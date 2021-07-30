Four-star OL determined to earn Auburn offer
AUBURN | Bradyn Joiner is already in high demand but Auburn and Clemson aren’t yet among the 30 schools to offer a scholarship.
But that’s not a deal breaker for the 4-star 2023 center from Auburn (Ala.) High School, who lists both sets of Tigers in his top three along with Georgia.
In fact, it just motivates Joiner to go out and earn more offers this fall, especially from his hometown school.
“They’re going to come and look at me,” said Joiner. “It’s a new staff so they haven’t really seen me play in person. I’m real young so they haven’t really got to see me. When they do come to see me, I’m going to show out.”
Joiner, 6-foot-2 and 328 pounds, attended AU’s Big Cat recruiting event last Sunday.
“It was great. My mom and I have been waiting to get down here to Big Cat. It was just a great day,” he said.
“They’re one of my top schools right now because they’re right around the corner from my house. They show real love to me and stuff like that.”
Joiner, who is expected to play both offensive guard and defensive tackle this season, plans to attend multiple games at Auburn this fall.