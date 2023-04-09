Jeremiah Beaman dropped his top 10 schools Sunday. It came a day after his visit to the Plains for A-Day and the Tigers are right in the mix. Colorado, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Florida State, Ole Miss and Florida are the others. Nonetheless, his second visit to Auburn this spring went well. "It went pretty good," Beaman said of the visit. "I watched Jayson Jones, (Jeffrey) M’Ba, (Enyce) Sledge, all my guys I know. They did pretty good today."

Jeremiah Beaman visited Auburn for its A-Day game on Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Beaman spoke with a plethora of coaches while on his visit. Hugh Freeze, Jeremy Garrett and Carnell Williams were a few that he spoke with. They're making it known to Beaman that he's a priority for them. "Yeah, definitely made me a high priority, made me feel like home, so I like that," Beaman said. One advantage for both Auburn and Beaman in his decision-making process are a few players on the defensive line that he's familiar with. Beaman spends time training alongside the previously mentioned Jones, M'Ba and Sledge, which has helped generate interest in Auburn. "They're telling me so much about it, so I just like it," Beaman said. "I’m just trying to get the feel for myself."