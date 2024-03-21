"It was great, great to see the new defense," Harris said. "I was watching the bucks with Coach (Josh) Aldridge. Great coach man, I love him."

The Tigers hosted the four-star prospect Saturday for an unofficial visit, among many high-priority targets.

Auburn is seriously in the mix for 2026 defensive end Hezekiah Harris .

Harris, 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, feels like Auburn's made him a big priority in the 2026 class. Aldridge is a huge reason why.

"Just keep going hard, keep grinding," Harris said is Aldridge's message to him.

Head coach Hugh Freeze has also been involved in his recruitment. Harris had high praise for the second-year head coach and what he's been telling him.

"Helps me be a better man," Harris said. "I love him, man."

The defensive end is hoping to ride out his recruitment a little while longer, but noted that a decision could come soon, before his junior season. Auburn, Clemson and LSU are the schools sticking out to him the most right now.

What has Auburn in contention?

"How they treat their players, everybody’s like a family," Harris said.

It won't be long before Harris is back on campus, as he plans to return April 6 for the Tigers' spring game.