Jaren Handy visited LSU for the first time March 3 and he committed to the Tigers before he left Baton Rouge. That commitment did not last long.

The 6-foot-4, 260 pound defensive end out of New Augusta (Miss.) Perry Central decommitted from LSU March 15 and he feels better now that he is an uncommitted prospect again.

"I just acted on things too fast," said Handy. "It was hard to decommit and it was very tough to tell the LSU I was decommitting, but I had to get it off my mind.

"I had been praying on it asking God to show me a sign and I just needed to do it. I still like LSU. They are still one of my top schools, but this has been heavy on my mind and I just committed too quickly.

"I feel a lot more relaxed now that I am back open and am not thinking about it all of the time."