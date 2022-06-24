AUBURN | A star-studded June of official visits wraps up this weekend with four more four-stars scheduled to be in Auburn. The highly-recruited group includes two Rivals100 defensive linemen, a talented linebacker from the Keystone State and an Ohio State commitment from central Florida. Below is a look of all four…

Smith is an athletic defensive lineman that can penetrate opposing backfields and be a major disruptor. He is highly recruited, officially visiting Georgia last weekend and planning trips to Miami, Texas A&M and Alabama. He last visited Auburn in March with a couple of teammates and some of the staff at Madhouse Training. The Tide have been considered the team to beat for quite a while but Smith doesn’t plan a decision until close to Signing Day on Dec. 21. He has more than 40 offers. This visit and upcoming season will be important for Auburn to potentially pull off an upset in his recruitment.

There’s not a bigger need for Auburn in the 2023 class than the edge position and Russaw is one of the nation’s best and just down the road in Montgomery. Those are two of the biggest positives for the Tigers going into this weekend. Like Smith, Russaw officially visited Georgia last weekend and is also planning official visits to Miami and Texas A&M. Also like Smith, Alabama has to be considered the team to beat and he’s planning to wait until close to Signing Day to make a final decision. He’s pretty high on Georgia too. Russaw and Smith go on most of their visits together and there’s a chance the high school teammates end up at the same college.

Picciotti seems fairly open in his recruitment so far. He’s officially visited Oklahoma, Nebraska and Michigan and plans a final one to Auburn this weekend followed by a decision in July. He’s visited his other three finalists multiple times while this will be his first-ever visit to Auburn. Most consider Michigan and Oklahoma the teams to beat, but Auburn can offer a chance to play in the SEC right away. Christian Robinson has been recruiting Picciotti and developed a good relationship with the Perkasie, Penn., native. Auburn would have to be considered a wildcard in his recruitment going into this weekend but I wouldn’t rule out the Tigers making a big move. AU doesn’t routinely compete against these three schools for recruits or go after top prospects from the Keystone State so this could be a unique situation.