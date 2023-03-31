Auburn's record is now 27-9 overall and 5-2 in conference play.

Using four home runs, Auburn won its fifth consecutive game as it opened a three-game series against Ole Miss with a 8-2 victory. In conference play this season, Auburn had averaged just three runs per game coming into the game.

The ball was flying out of Jane B. Moore Field Friday.

Scoring started in the second inning, when Bri Ellis hit her ninth home run of the season, a solo shot to make it 1-0. Aspyn Godwin homered later in the inning, her second straight game with a home run. It was good for two runs, making it 3-0.

The Tigers added four more runs in the third inning, using a pair of two-run homers from both Aubrie Lisenby and Denver Bryant to extend the lead to 7-1.

Another run crossed in the fifth inning via a wild pitch to make it 8-1.

In the circle, Maddie Penta pitched a complete game, giving up two hits and one earned run. Penta struck out nine and walked two in the win.

Game 2 of the series is set to start at 3 p.m. CT Saturday.