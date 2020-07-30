AuburnSports - Former UGA commit hearing from Auburn, others

Marlin Dean has been receiving interest from several schools since his de-commitment from Georgia on July 18. One of the schools is Auburn. “I’m hearing from (Auburn),” Dean said. “I talk to Coach T-Will (Travis Williams) and the head coach (Gus Malzahn). I also met Coach G (Rodney Garner) on a group FaceTime with Coach T-Will. They were in a meeting so I got to meet most of the coaches.”

Dean, a strongside defensive end from Elbert County (Ga.), never has visited Auburn. He had plans to to visit in the spring, but was unable to take it. “I was suppose to go down for a visit before the coronavirus, but I couldn’t go,” Dean said. “I want to visit when I can. Auburn sends a lot of defensive linemen to the NFL.” Dean, who is 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, could project at several positions in college. He’s listed as a strongside end, but with his size and athleticism could move down to tackle or even switch sides of the ball and play offensive tackle.