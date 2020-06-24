AuburnSports - Jashawn Sheffield enters transfer portal

Sheffield last month was suspended from the Auburn football program indefinitely by Gus Malzahn following a pair of arrests in Sheffield's home state of Georgia.

Former 4-star prospect and rising redshirt freshman Jashawn Sheffield has entered the transfer portal, AuburnSports.com has confirmed.

Sheffield was arrested and brought in Bulloch County Jail on May 9 and spent two days in jail on a disorderly conduct charge. He was arrested again May 16 for a DUI-less-safe, meaning the officer thought alcohol was affecting driving ability and safety even if blood alcohol content was below the regulated amount, according to the records.

Signing with Auburn's 2019 class as a highly sought-after athlete, Sheffield appeared in one game for Auburn last season, carrying the ball twice for 30 yards against Samford in November.

Malzahn told reporters in April that both Sheffield and receiver Matthew Hill were expected to get reps at defensive back once practices could open.