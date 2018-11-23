• Tagovailoa leads FBS in yards per pass attempt at 12.1 yard per throw. • He owns the nation's No. 1 quarterback rating at 212.22. • Tagovailoa ranks top 10 in completion percentage at 69.2 percent. • He has the 7th most passing touchdowns with 31. • He only has 2 interceptions, which also ranks top 10 in the country. • Tagovailoa's overall Pro Football Focus grade is second to only Kyler Murray. • His NFL QB rating in a clean pocket ranks 1st and under pressure ranks 3rd in FBS.

"When you watch film and it's third-and-1 and they're throwing digs — I never thought I'd be able to see that," Deshaun Davis said. "

But, with Tagovailoa's ability to make virtually every throw on the field, opposing teams now must prepare for Alabama in every way imaginable.

Sure, the Crimson Tide still have a core of big running backs, including Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs. The athletic type of receivers that have always been there continue to be there.

Some of the personnel, on both sides, remains the same from Auburn's win over Alabama a season ago. Some of the Crimson Tide staples — physical offensive line, rotating cast of NFL running backs, stalwart defense — are akin to Nick Saban teams of past.

AUBURN — As soon as Deshaun Davis flips on the film, he sees a different team.

As Gus Malzahn aptly puts it: " You can tell they feel like they can call anything, and he’ll make it right, and most of the time he does it."

Tagovailoa's status as Heisman frontrunner didn't come out of nowhere. Rivals.com ranked him as the nation's No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 53 overall prospect in the Class of 2017. He only stepped in relieve Jalen Hurts in garbage-time roles a season ago — until his national-title welcoming party.

The whole offseason was The Tua Show. It was just a matter of living up to the hype, which he has done and then some.

Auburn's own quarterback got the feeling it would this summer.

"He'll be up for the Heisman this year. He's done a great job. I got an opportunity to meet him this summer at the Elite 11 camp out in California. I got to be around him a little bit. It doesn't surprise me," Jarrett Stidham said. "You never really know what to expect from someone until they start getting into it. You can kinda tell just from working out with somebody if they've got it in them. And he sure enough has had it in him for a long time."

Despite all this praise, Auburn isn't willing to crown the Alabama quarterback yet.

Davis was asked earlier this week if he felt the Tagovailoa had the chance to be the best college football player he'd ever gone against. He didn't outright dismiss the notion, conceding Tagovailoa's electric start makes it a worthy conversation point.

True to form, Davis said he and the Auburn defense fully expect to get the best of Tagovailoa on Saturday, so he'd hold any answer to that question until then.

What he did admit, however, planning to play Alabama in 2018 — with a Heisman-caliber quarterback — is a new challenge from any Crimson Tide teams before.

"It's extremely different," Davis said. "Just watching him, he knows the game of football. You can tell he reads defenses pretty well. If you show him what you're going to do, it's going to be a long night, I can tell you that. We're going to try to have to give them some disguises, or look like we're disguising and actually play the coverage. It's just all about mental gymnastics. He's a football mind, he's a football players, and he's a fierce competitor."