In the East, Georgia still has all its goals in front of it, but it has to beat a one-loss Florida team that’s exceeding expectations.

Like most seasons, the SEC West divisional race appears to run through the No. 1 Crimson Tide. This season there’s a twist, as No. 2 LSU is charging ahead with its best team since 2011.

The Tigers are 6-1 (3-1 SEC) and feel they’ve yet to play their best football of the season, insisting and hoping that a 24-13 loss at Florida earlier this month will not be indicative of their competitiveness against their conference foes at the tail-end of the schedule.

Because, in reality, the West, and the SEC as a whole, runs through Auburn. The Tigers just have to be the party crashers. That starts Saturday, as Gus Malzahn and his players view a clash with LSU as an all-or-nothing ordeal.

“We need this one,” senior safety Jeremiah Dinson said. “Where we want to go, the goals that we’ve got for the team, we need this one. So, man, it’s really do or die this week, man. You just lay it all on the line and just play ‘till that clock hit triple zeroes.”

For its conference championship aspirations, Auburn likely can’t afford a second SEC loss. In Auburn’s 2017 division crown season, it closed the regular season with two losses, but one came Week 2 against Clemson, a nonconference showdown that didn’t affect Auburn’s SEC hierarchy.

If Auburn drops this one to LSU (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS), the orange and blue Tigers would obviously need to win out against Ole Miss, Georgia and Alabama, then bank on LSU ending the season with three SEC losses (Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M remain on LSU's schedule). And Alabama would need to lose to either Arkansas or Mississippi State in addition to Auburn.

The likelihood of both LSU and Alabama losing to a remaining SEC foe not named Auburn is below 4 percent, according to ESPN FPI.

Auburn would rather take matters into its own hands.

“The fact is that since I’ve been here, we haven’t beat LSU at LSU,” Dinson said. “That’s just the facts. You know, we’re just trying to make history this week.”

Auburn is used to playing spoiler. That’s been Malzahn’s forte, in his best seasons, since arriving on the Plains: busting through the conference late in the year when they’ve been counted out.

“What do you expect? You’re at Auburn and nobody really ever gives you any kind of advantage,” quarterback Bo Nix said of being the underdog from here on out. “We accept that and we know that’s what people are going to put on us.”

Auburn isn’t being given much of a shot Saturday. But it sees no reason why this can’t be the squad that finally emerges victorious in Death Valley for the first time in 20 years.

“It would be like, ‘Dang, that 2019 team stopped our streak,’” Davidson said. “But hey, it’s got to come to an end one day. Why not be Saturday?

