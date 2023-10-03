"I loved it," Jackson said. "I didn’t think Jordan Hare was that big. They sent me a photo of it, but I didn’t believe it. It’s crazy, the fans and the atmosphere was crazy."

He got to see the Tigers play host to No. 1 Georgia in front of a sold out Jordan Hare Stadium, and while Auburn came up short, the things surrounding the game were surprising to him.

Auburn has one tight end committed in its 2024 class with Martavious Collins, but the Tigers are looking to add another.

Jackson is one of several targets, but being a Florida commit, is an uphill battle. What's Auburn's message been to him?

"They’re telling me they’re good with whatever decision I make and they’re gonna use me how they use their tight ends," Jackson said.

Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather was the Tigers' leading receiver in a game where Auburn's passing game was improved from Texas A&M, but still not strong enough to overpower Georgia.

Fairweather had four receptions for 44 yards and the usage of tight ends is something Jackson finds important.

"Oh yeah, of course," Jackson said. "The way they’re using their tight ends, they’re all over the field. That’s how I want to be."

Auburn's tight end coach, Ben Aigamaua, keeps in regular contact with Jackson, texting him multiple times a week.

"He’s just checking up on me, making sure I’m good," Jackson said. "Pretty good coach, pretty good guy, down to earth."