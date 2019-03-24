Florida RB 'loves' first Auburn visit, will return
AUBURN | Athlete/running back Caziah Holmes took his first visit to Auburn this weekend, and it won’t be his last.
Holmes, from Cocoa, Fla., arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Saturday. He plans to return soon.
“I loved it,” Holmes said. “I don’t know when, but I’m coming back. I loved the coaching staff. I loved the players — they’ll just come up and talk to you and introduce themselves. I love how they practice, the physicality. And I like Coach Gus (Malzahn).”
Holmes also likes new running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. The two spent time together during the visit.
“I talked to him a lot and like him. He’s a real dude,” Holmes said. “He talked more about life, trying to help you out and make sure you get a great education and excel in life.”
Holmes is listed as an athlete, but Auburn is recruiting him to play running back. It’s a good thing. Running back is Holmes’ position of choice.
“It’s important,” Holmes said of playing running back in college. “I could play DB, but I don’t like it. It’s not where my heart is. I feel like I’m more of a playmaker and a producer. I can change the game with the ball in my hands.”
Williams agrees.
“Coach Cadillac said he loves me and that the sky is the limit,” Holmes said. “I’m just going to take what he said and run with it.”
Following the visit, Holmes said Auburn is “up there,” along with Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Ohio State and West Virginia.
Holmes, who measured in at 5-foot-11.5 and 181 pounds, plans to wait until early signing day before announcing his decision.
What y’all think 💨🤔? @anthony_flash10 @V8Blazing pic.twitter.com/OUKYWVSim9— 🌟5stargeneral🌟 (@CaziahHolmes) March 24, 2019