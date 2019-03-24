AUBURN | Athlete/running back Caziah Holmes took his first visit to Auburn this weekend, and it won’t be his last.

Holmes, from Cocoa, Fla., arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Saturday. He plans to return soon.

“I loved it,” Holmes said. “I don’t know when, but I’m coming back. I loved the coaching staff. I loved the players — they’ll just come up and talk to you and introduce themselves. I love how they practice, the physicality. And I like Coach Gus (Malzahn).”

Holmes also likes new running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. The two spent time together during the visit.

“I talked to him a lot and like him. He’s a real dude,” Holmes said. “He talked more about life, trying to help you out and make sure you get a great education and excel in life.”