Offensive tackle Caleb Johnson has visited Auburn several times and already is planning to return at least once more. Johnson, from Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.), last was in Auburn on Feb. 1 for a Junior Day. He and his parents toured the campus, met with the coaches and attended Auburn basketball’s game against Kentucky.

“It went really, really well,” Johnson said. “We went to the basketball game and that was a lot of un. And I got to touch base with everybody and put faces with names.” That includes new offensive coordinator Chad Morris and new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. “I got to see them, meet with them and talk to them,” Johnson said. “Coach Bicknell is a straightforward guy. I like his teachings, how he teaches.”