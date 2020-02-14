Florida OT plans return trip to AU
Offensive tackle Caleb Johnson has visited Auburn several times and already is planning to return at least once more.
Johnson, from Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.), last was in Auburn on Feb. 1 for a Junior Day. He and his parents toured the campus, met with the coaches and attended Auburn basketball’s game against Kentucky.
“It went really, really well,” Johnson said. “We went to the basketball game and that was a lot of un. And I got to touch base with everybody and put faces with names.”
That includes new offensive coordinator Chad Morris and new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.
“I got to see them, meet with them and talk to them,” Johnson said. “Coach Bicknell is a straightforward guy. I like his teachings, how he teaches.”
Johnson will get to meet more with Bicknell on his next visit, which he’s already planning.
“I’m going back for a spring practice,” Johnson said. “I don’t know when, but they sent me a calendar and we’ll end up going there at some point.”
Johnson’s mom will make sure of it.
“My mom loves Auburn,” Johnson said. “She went to Ball State, but loves Auburn. It’s ridiculous how much she loves Auburn.”
Johnson isn’t there, yet. He has interest in Auburn, but is keeping his leaderboard open.
“I don’t have any schools ranked high on my list,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure stuff out.”
Johnson believes he’ll have it figured out by December’s early signing period.
“I’m thinking I’ll (make my decision) after my senior season,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to be one of those guys who commit and then de-commit. When I commit, that’ll be it.”
Auburn likely will be a mainstay in his recruitment.
“The campus is beautiful,” Johnson said. “I like it there. My moms likes it there. The coaches like me. Coach Bicknell likes me and I like him.”
Rivals ranks Johnson, who is 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, the No. 42 offensive tackle in the 2021 class and No. 69 player in Florida.