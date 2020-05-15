Caleb Johnson , who is ranked the No. 43 tackle in the 2021 class, announced Friday his intent to sign with Auburn.

Auburn has added a commitment from one of its top offensive tackle targets.

Johnson, from Trinity Catholic in Ocala, Fla., chose Auburn over Notre Dame, Florida State, LSU, Florida, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Tennessee and Alabama, among others.

“I like it at Auburn,” Johnson said. “The campus is beautiful.”

Johnson has developed strong bonds with the Auburn coaches, particularly new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell. The two first met in February during one of Johnson’s many unofficial visits to Auburn.

“He is a straightforward guy,” Johnson said. “We have a good relationship and I like how he teaches. He likes me and I like him.”