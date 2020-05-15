Florida OT commits to Auburn
Auburn has added a commitment from one of its top offensive tackle targets.
Caleb Johnson, who is ranked the No. 43 tackle in the 2021 class, announced Friday his intent to sign with Auburn.
“I’m committing to Auburn University,” Johnson said.
Johnson, from Trinity Catholic in Ocala, Fla., chose Auburn over Notre Dame, Florida State, LSU, Florida, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Tennessee and Alabama, among others.
“I like it at Auburn,” Johnson said. “The campus is beautiful.”
Johnson has developed strong bonds with the Auburn coaches, particularly new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell. The two first met in February during one of Johnson’s many unofficial visits to Auburn.
“He is a straightforward guy,” Johnson said. “We have a good relationship and I like how he teaches. He likes me and I like him.”
Johnson’s mom also is a fan of Auburn and Bicknell.
“My mom loves Auburn,” Johnson said. “She went to Ball State, but loves Auburn. It’s ridiculous how much she loves Auburn.”
Johnson is the sixth player in the 2021 class to commit to Auburn and second of the day (Tar'varish Dawson). Johnson also is the second offensive tackle in Auburn's class, joining J’Marion Gooch from Tennessee.
Johnson is the teammate of at least other offensive line targets for Auburn: Garner Langlo and Jake Slaughter.