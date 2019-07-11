Kathleen (Lakeland, Fla.) cornerback Kendall Dennis visited Auburn in April and plans to return at least once more before making a decision.

Maybe twice.

“I’ll hopefully take another unofficial visit this summer,” Dennis said. “But I know for sure I will take an official visit there probably for the Georgia game (Nov. 16). I have a lot of interest in Auburn.”

The interest is mutual. Auburn coaches are in constant contact with Dennis and have been since the spring. The Tigers have made Dennis a top priority at cornerback and make sure he knows it.

“I hear from them a lot,” Dennis said.