Florida CB has Auburn in top 2, plans to return for official visit
Kathleen (Lakeland, Fla.) cornerback Kendall Dennis visited Auburn in April and plans to return at least once more before making a decision.
Maybe twice.
“I’ll hopefully take another unofficial visit this summer,” Dennis said. “But I know for sure I will take an official visit there probably for the Georgia game (Nov. 16). I have a lot of interest in Auburn.”
The interest is mutual. Auburn coaches are in constant contact with Dennis and have been since the spring. The Tigers have made Dennis a top priority at cornerback and make sure he knows it.
“I hear from them a lot,” Dennis said.
And not just from area recruiter Wesley McGriff.
“I talk to the head coach (Gus Malzahn), Coach (Marcus) Woodson, Coach McGriff, really the whole staff,” Dennis said. “They are really good guys and recruit me really hard.”
The interest from Auburn is paying off. Dennis lists Auburn and another SEC schools as his top schools.
“Auburn and Tennessee are my top two,” Dennis said. “I like everything about Auburn. The school, the campus, the academics, the traditions and all the coaches. I like the coaching staff and how I could come in and play early. With Tennessee, I like Coach (Derrick) Ansley and Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt. They talk to me a lot and are recruiting me hard, too.”
In addition to Auburn, Dennis is considering official visits to Tennessee, Miami, Georgia and Florida State. He doesn’t have a timeline for making a commitment.
“I’m trying to make it before the season, but it doesn’t matter,” Dennis said. “Just whenever I feel like it.”
Rivals ranks Dennis, who is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, the No. 45 cornerback in the 2020 class and No. 79 overall recruit in Florida.