“It was great. I loved it,” Pouncey said. “I didn’t expect the games we played, but I liked it because it was fun and took me out of my comfort zone.”

But he quickly learned it was a day of fun, a day when 35 recruits participated in games, scavenger hunts and talent competitions.

AUBURN | Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Ethan Pouncey didn’t know what to expect when he visited Auburn for Big Cat on Saturday.

Pouncey was one of a few defensive backs in the large group of recruits. He spent the majority of the day with cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson. The two have developed a strong bond, one that strengthened throughout the day.



“I spent most of my time with him (Woodson),” Pouncey said. “He’s a really good person. I can tell by the way he treats his family that he would help me and groom me into a man.”

Pouncey is considering playing for Woodson. Auburn has solidified a spot high on Pouncey’s list.

“I love Auburn and I love the tradition of Auburn,” Pouncey said. “They talk about family, but it truly feels like they are all a family. Auburn is definitely an option, definitely a school I am considering going to.”

Pouncey now has visited Auburn three times and plans to return at least two more times before making a decision.

“I’m definitely going to take an official there,” Pouncey said. “And I want to try and go back unofficially a few times before I take my official. I really like it at Auburn.”

Pouncey doesn’t have a timetable for making his commitment.

“I don’t,” he said. “When I decide, I’m just going to announce it.”