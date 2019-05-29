MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. | A familiar name recently passed through the long list of people contributing to the GoFundMe account benefitting Paula and Rod Bramblett's children.

"$1,000. Scott Stricklin."

The Florida athletic director spent six years as a baseball publicist at Auburn, which meant he spent entire seasons working with Rod Bramblett on a daily basis. Bramblett focused on baseball prior to Jim Fyffe's death before the 2003 football season.

Stricklin recently posted a photograph on Twitter showing him pretending to interview broadcaster Andy Burcham while Bramblett looked on during the 1990s. They're very clearly having fun, which Stricklin said was a common state of affairs with that group.

"I'm still heartbroken," Stricklin said Wednesday from the SEC Spring Meetings. "Spent a lot of time in cars together. Road trips. Rooming together. We both got to pursue a career that we both loved. He was always so even-keeled, such a gentle, polite, nice guy. You always knew what you were going to get. When he walked into the room, you always looked forward to being with him. It’s just an unspeakable tragedy."

Stricklin said he isn't able to make The Brambletts' service inside Auburn Arena on Thursday, but noted that his top lieutenant, former Auburn athletic director Jay Jacobs, will attend.