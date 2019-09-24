“I just knew. I knew it was coming soon,” Schwartz said. “We kind of go by hashes, so when I knew when we were on that hash, and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m ready.’ And then he called it and I’m like, ‘Alright. Touchdown. Get the band ready.’”

The sophomore receiver took his first handoff of season, on a reverse, for a 57-yard touchdown to open the scoring early in the first quarter of Auburn’s 28-20 win over Texas A&M.

AUBURN | Anthony Schwartz was ready to strike the band even before Gus Malzahn called the play.

The play started with Bo Nix handing the ball to running back JaTarvious Whitlow cutting in front of him on a sweep to the right. Whitlow quickly tossed the ball to Schwartz cutting left, and he was off to the races thanks to a nice little seal block by Nix on a linebacker.

Schwartz spilt two defenders at the 40, ran around another at the 30 and then out-raced two more down the left sidelines for the sixth rushing touchdown of his career.

“He’s got a different speed than anybody I have personally seen in person in football pads,” Malzahn said. “They’ve got to respect him and what happens is when you make a big play like that it kind of opens up a lot of other things. He’s an impact player that a defense definitely at least has to be aware of.”

Schwartz had been limited to just one reception in Auburn’s first three games as he recovered from preseason hand surgery. He added two receptions for 30 yards against the Aggies as he put aside the club he wore for the first three weeks for a much smaller and lighter wrap.

“I feel like people forgot about me, because I haven’t been playing. But of course, first carry of the season, I had to take it to the house,” Schwartz said.

Having a healthy Schwartz back is big for Auburn’s offense. He accounted for seven touchdowns as a true freshman last season, which was second on the team. The track star, who has to be considered one of the nation’s fastest college football players, brings an extra dimension to the offensive attack with his ability to stretch the field vertically and horizontally.

And he’s also back to impacting Auburn’s special teams on punt coverage.

“That boy is too fast. He's at a different speed. That's real speed right there,” wide receiver Seth Williams said.

No. 7 Auburn hosts Mississippi State this Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.