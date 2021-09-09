Flanigan-short Tigers have options

The obvious choices to fill in for Flanigan on the wing are Devan Cambridge, K.D. Johnson or Chris Moore. Cambridge returns with the most experience after playing in 58 games over the past two seasons including 19 starts. Cambridge brings a lot of athleticism and ability to finish on fast breaks but is shooting just .306 from 3-point range in his career.

The Tigers have depth on the 2021-22 team and several versatile players that can fill different roles while Flanigan rehabs following Achilles surgery.

AUBURN | The loss of Allen Flanigan for approximately the first half of the season was a blow for Auburn, but certainly didn’t end their chances of competing at a high level.

Johnson, a Georgia transfer, is a defensive stopper and an explosive offensive player. He averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals in the final 16 games of the season for the Bulldogs, shooting .387 from 3-point range. Moore averaged 11.2 minutes playing 25 games as a freshman for Auburn last season. He shot .563 from the floor and .400 from beyond the arc.

Junior walk-on Lior Berman could also figure into the mix. He’s played in 13 career games and made 4 of 11 3-pointers. Berman has been performing well with the second-team during summer workouts.

GOING BIG

Another option for Auburn and one that might make the most sense is playing star freshman Jabari Smith at the wing. He’s a natural stretch-4 but has the athleticism to play on the wing and should be one of AU’s better 3-point shooters this season whether he’s playing the 3 or 4. The move would allow more minutes for junior Jaylin Williams at the 4. Williams, who played a lot of center last season, could also get a look at the wing.

A potential lineup that included Smith, Williams and Walker Kessler at the 5 would give the Tigers a lot of size and length on the floor while still having plenty of athleticism and 3-point range.

GOING QUICK

Another option is to use the versatility and talent of AU's two transfer point guards: Zep Jasper and Wendell Green Jr. The two are competing to be the starters at point but both are capable of filling it at the 2, especially Green, who has range out to the circle. With Jasper at 1 and Green at 2, it allows for more depth at the 3 and even frees up Moore to move to 4 if you want an especially quick lineup.

OPPORTUNITIES LOST

Auburn lost a couple of wing players that could have been a big part of the solution right now. Trey Alexander signed with Auburn last November and the talented shooting guard was expected to enroll this summer. But after the Tigers added a wing from the transfer portal, Alexander decided to get a release from his NLI and eventually landed at Creighton.

Former Arkansas standout Desi Sills was the player Auburn landed out of the portal. The All-SEC shooting guard was set to enroll this summer before hitting an academic snag. Sills is an honor roll student but Auburn doesn’t offer a degree in sports management and not enough of his credits would transfer. He wound up enrolling at Arkansas State instead.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Here’s a look at a potential starting Auburn lineup for the first half of the season before Flanigan returns. It makes sense to get your best five players on the floor together but I wouldn't be surprised if Bruce Pearl and his staff use a combination of all their options.

1: Zep Jasper

2: K.D. Johnson

3: Jabari Smith

4: Jaylin Williams

5: Walker Kessler