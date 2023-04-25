Flanigan set to graduate
ATLANTA | Whether or not Allen Flanigan will ever wear an Auburn uniform again is still up in the air.
Speaking prior to the AMBUSH Atlanta event on Tuesday night in Atlanta, Bruce Pearl stated that an important date to watch out for concerning the status of the guard, along with Johni Broome, Dylan Cardwell and Jaylin Williams, all of who declared for the NBA draft, is coming up on May 14th. That is when the combine is held, followed by the G-League combine a few days later.
"Allows them to go work out, eligible to be invited to Chicago for the combine if that happens," the coach said. "That's usually a very strong indicator about whether or not you have a good chance to be drafted."
Flanigan hasn't declared for the draft, and with good reason. The Little Rock, Ark., native has already done so twice during his collegiate career. Doing so a third time means he would have to stay in the draft, eliminating the possibility of returning to Auburn or transferring to another program.
On track to graduate, Flanigan would be able to enter the transfer portal at any time if desired. Pearl says that once that happens, he and the player will consider the player's future. Auburn's graduation is set for May 5-8.
"We'll weigh all of his options," the coach said.
Pearl was also asked about Allen's father, Wes, who left Auburn after five seasons to take an assistant coaching job under Chris Beard at Ole Miss.
"I just think everybody's got to do what's best for themselves and what's best for their families," Pearl said. "We appreciated Wes' time at Auburn."