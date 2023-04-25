ATLANTA | Whether or not Allen Flanigan will ever wear an Auburn uniform again is still up in the air.

Speaking prior to the AMBUSH Atlanta event on Tuesday night in Atlanta, Bruce Pearl stated that an important date to watch out for concerning the status of the guard, along with Johni Broome, Dylan Cardwell and Jaylin Williams, all of who declared for the NBA draft, is coming up on May 14th. That is when the combine is held, followed by the G-League combine a few days later.

"Allows them to go work out, eligible to be invited to Chicago for the combine if that happens," the coach said. "That's usually a very strong indicator about whether or not you have a good chance to be drafted."