Flanigan: 'I'm not 100 percent'
There have been times this season when Allen Flanigan has performed as everyone expected him to do this season. Against Texas A&M on February 12, the junior posted a season-high 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting while coming down with four rebounds and dishing two assists.
Yet the forward has struggled to find his rhythm consistently after suffering the Achilles heel injury that kept him out of action from September to December. Flanigan admits that he still has yet to get back to where he wants to be.
“I’m not 100-percent,” the guard said. “I’m probably about 80, 85. But I’m steady, putting the work in every day to just do what I can to be who the team needs me to be.”
Since returning to the lineup, Flanigan has only scored in double digits five times, a far cry from his production last season when he led the Tigers in scoring with 14.3 points per game. Still, he has kept up his effort on the defensive end of the floor, garnering praise from his head coach for not letting his lack of scoring affect his defending.
“Al played so hard last night,” Bruce Pearl said following the win against Ole Miss in February. “He was so effective in so many ways.”
Flanigan had to assume a new role and his spot on the floor with a brand new lineup around him. Still trying to get his offensive prowess going, he knows he is still valuable to a team expected to make some noise in the NCAA Tournament.
“Just being somebody they can count on every game defensively, just being the leader knowing that I’ve played more college games than those guys, being an older guy, just being here,” Flanigan said. “So just making my presence felt, being aggressive, trying to get downhill and then getting my shots to fall.”