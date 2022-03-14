Flanigan: 'I'm not 100 percent'

There have been times this season when Allen Flanigan has performed as everyone expected him to do this season. Against Texas A&M on February 12, the junior posted a season-high 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting while coming down with four rebounds and dishing two assists.

Yet the forward has struggled to find his rhythm consistently after suffering the Achilles heel injury that kept him out of action from September to December. Flanigan admits that he still has yet to get back to where he wants to be.

“I’m not 100-percent,” the guard said. “I’m probably about 80, 85. But I’m steady, putting the work in every day to just do what I can to be who the team needs me to be.”