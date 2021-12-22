Flanigan 'game-time decision' against Racers
ATLANTA | Bruce Pearl's team is about to get even better.
As Auburn heads into its final non-conference game against Murray State on Wednesday before the start of SEC play, forward Allen Flanigan, who has been missing since suffering an Achilles injury in September, is close to being back. In fact, he might make his season debut against the Racers.
"He will warm up tomorrow and see how he goes," Pearl said Tuesday. "If he feels good, he will play some, but it will still be a game-time decision."
The junior guard was named to 2021-22 Coaches Preseason All-SEC First team and, now back in his original position after having to fill in at point guard some last season. Flanigan led the Tigers in points (14.3 per game), rebounds (5.5) and assists (2.9) last season and is another piece for a team that is starting to hit its stride. Down by 13 in the second half at Saint Louis on Saturday, Auburn engineered a comeback for a 74-70 victory led by Kessler's 19 points.
The matchup against the Racers is no slouch, with Pearl spotlighting Tevin Brown as one player to watch.
"He's just developed and just gotten great," Pearl said. "He's one of the best shooters in all of college basketball, and they do a great job of getting him open and getting him looks, and he delivers."
The tip for Auburn and Murray State is at 5 p.m. CT. SEC Network will air the game.