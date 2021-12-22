Flanigan 'game-time decision' against Racers

ATLANTA | Bruce Pearl's team is about to get even better.

As Auburn heads into its final non-conference game against Murray State on Wednesday before the start of SEC play, forward Allen Flanigan, who has been missing since suffering an Achilles injury in September, is close to being back. In fact, he might make his season debut against the Racers.

"He will warm up tomorrow and see how he goes," Pearl said Tuesday. "If he feels good, he will play some, but it will still be a game-time decision."