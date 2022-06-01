Flanigan elects to return

“Getting back on the court and playing against elite competition was great for him,” said Auburn assistant coach Wes Flanigan, who also is Allen Flanigan’s father. “Being able to compete in front of general managers and assistant general mangers, having a chance to hear what they thought of him — that’s really valuable.”

He worked out for six NBA teams, met with front-office staff and competed at the G-League Combine in Chicago as well. He saw a lot. He learned a lot.

Auburn wing Allen Flanigan spent the past three weeks considering a jump into the professional ranks.

Allen Flanigan’s 2021-22 season, his third at Auburn, was a mixed bag. He suffered a partially torn Achilles in September that required surgery, which curtailed the Arkansas native’s training regimen for several months. He made his season debut in late December, but rarely showed the kind of explosiveness that made him a star one year earlier.

He lost six points off his field-goal percentage, 14 points off his three-point percentage and averaged just 6.3 points per game during the 2021-22 season.

“You can’t have a kid sit down for three months and then expect him to come back and be Superman,” Wes Flanigan said. “He wanted to be part of what was a special team. You can’t tell a 20-year-old kid that he can’t play. He wasn’t quite healthy and that eventually affected his confidence.”

Allen Flanigan participated in on-site workouts with the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors.

As for feedback, Wes Flanigan said the most common area of emphasis for his son involved more consistency with his long-range shooting and regaining confidence when finishing at the rim in half-court sets.

“He wasn’t comfortable playing in traffic last season,” Wes Flanigan said. “That’s where his strength is. Now it’s just about re-gaining that confidence and getting better.”