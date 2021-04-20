AuburnSports - Flanigan confirms he's returning

Flanigan confirms he's returning
AUBURN | One of the SEC's most improved players will be back for his third season.
Allen Flanigan, who improved his scoring from 3.2 to 14.2 points per game as a sophomore, is one of six scholarships players returning for Auburn from last season.
"As many of you know, playing in the NBA has always been my lifelong dream but I also have other goals and dreams like becoming an All-SEC player or an award finalist and leading this team to something special like an SEC championship or NCAA Tournament," wrote Flanigan on social media.
"With that being said, I will no longer be focusing on the 2021 NBA Draft. I'm coming back. The journey continues ... Let's be great."
Flanigan, who was forced to play out of position at point guard for a good portion of his sophomore season, also increased his rebounding from 2.7 to 5.2, his assists from 0.4 to 3.0, his field goal shooting from .394 to .467, his 3-point shooting from .143 to .351 and his free throw shooting from .459 to .776,
He led Auburn with 821 minutes played last season.
"Al was one of the most improved players in the country this year," wrote Bruce Pearl on Twitter. "His toughness, work ethic, athleticism and skill put him in position to realize all his goals. The Auburn Family is blessed to have The Flanigan Family."
Flanigan is the son of former Auburn player and current assistant coach Wes Flanigan.
Al was one of the most improved players in the country this year! His toughness, work ethic, athleticism and skill put him in position to realize all his goals. The Auburn Family is blessed to have The Flanigan Family! @AuburnTigers https://t.co/Cmoe83TyFk— Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) April 20, 2021