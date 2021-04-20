AuburnSports - Flanigan confirms he's returning

AUBURN | One of the SEC's most improved players will be back for his third season.

Allen Flanigan, who improved his scoring from 3.2 to 14.2 points per game as a sophomore, is one of six scholarships players returning for Auburn from last season.

"As many of you know, playing in the NBA has always been my lifelong dream but I also have other goals and dreams like becoming an All-SEC player or an award finalist and leading this team to something special like an SEC championship or NCAA Tournament," wrote Flanigan on social media.

"With that being said, I will no longer be focusing on the 2021 NBA Draft. I'm coming back. The journey continues ... Let's be great."