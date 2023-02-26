"We're pitching, but we're playing great defense, too," said coach Mickey Dean. We had an outfield assist on a base hit today, we had a double-play turned after a base hit. Great defense wins championships. That's what we want to be. We want to be perfect on defense so we can be great in the games."

The Tigers wrapped up their five-game slate from the Plainsman Invitational Sunday with a 4-0 win over North Dakota State. All five wins were shutouts and Auburn pitchers have not allowed a run in the previous 31 innings of work, dating back to the UAB game last Wednesday.

Following two scoreless frames by both teams, Auburn pushed the first run of the game across in the third inning. Lindsey Garcia worked a bases-loaded walk to put the Tigers up 1-0, but that was all Auburn could get in the inning.

North Dakota State was robbed of a leadoff hit in the fourth inning by Makayla Packer, who made a dazzling, leaping grab in centerfield to record the out for the Tigers. It was a sigh of relief for pitcher Shelby Lowe.

"I saw her catch it and I was like 'Dang she's good," Lowe said of Packer. "She's really good."

Although Auburn only needed one run, the Tigers added three more in the fifth inning as insurance runs.

Three straight batters — Nelia Peralta, Carlee McCondichie and Bri Ellis — doubled in the inning to get it going, with a NDSU error allowing a run to cross and Ellis recording an RBI to make it 3-0. Jessie Blaine's hard hit ball into right field scored another run, the final run of the game in the 4-0 victory.

"I think it's just important that all of us are putting in our extra work when we need to and trusting our process for the future in these next few weeks," McCondichie said.

In the circle, Shelby Lowe tossed four innings of one-hit ball, striking out four and walking none. Maddie Penta pitched three shutout innings in relief, giving up two hits and striking out four with no walks.