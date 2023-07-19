Five-star safety gearing up for Big Cat Weekend
Several months have passed since Zaquan Patterson last visited Auburn.
He'll make his return later this month for Big Cat Weekend, as the five-star safety closes in on a decision. Patterson is down to Auburn, Miami, Florida State, Ohio State and Michigan, but still has plenty of things to see.
What's prompted the July visit to Auburn?
"Them being part of my top five," Patterson said. "I was always planning on going up there, just a matter of when."
This trip will be the first time Patterson visits with his mother, which will play an important factor in his decision. It will also be the first time Patterson gets to interact with Auburn's new coaching staff in-person.
"I wanna see the guys, how they’re adjusting to the new coaching staff," Patterson said. "That really shows how good a coach really is."
Patterson already feels like the relationship he has with head coach Hugh Freeze and secondary coach Zac Etheridge is in a good spot. A positive visit where Auburn pushes hard for him could boost it significantly.
"I know that I have the opportunity to play there early and that I’d feel at home, seeing that I’ve been going there since I was a kid," Patterson said. "I feel like if they push well enough, I feel like there’s no reason I wouldn’t go to Auburn."
With five schools left, there is not a timeline for a decision. Patterson has considered committing prior to the start of his senior season, but it's not set in stone.
He'll be one of many big-time targets on campus for Big Cat Weekend, along with all of Auburn's 11 commits.
BIG CAT ATTENDEES
2024 Commits: QB Walker White, RB J'Marion Burnette, WR Bryce Cain, TE Martavious Collins, OLB Joseph Phillips, LB D'Angelo Barber, DB A'Mon Lane, DB Jayden Lewis, DB Kensley Faustin, DB Jalyn Crawford, DE Malik Blocton
2024 Targets: ATH KJ Bolden, RB Duke Watson (Louisville commit) WR Perry Thompson (Alabama commit), WR Malcolm Simmons, OL DeAndre Carter, OL Reese Baker, OLB Demarcus Riddick, LB Bradley Shaw, DB Zaquan Patterson, DB Jalewis Solomon
2025 Commits: DE Malik Autry
2025 Targets: WR Derick Smith, WR Waden Charles, WR Daylyn Upshaw, WR Kamare Williams, OL Tavaris Dice, OL Mal Waldrep, OLB Zion Grady, OLB Jakaleb Faulk, OLB Jadon Perlotte (Georgia commit), DL CJ May, DL Jared Smith, DL Kevin Oatis, DL Jon Simon, DL Grayshaun Swain, S Eric Winters
2027 Targets: QB Trent Seaborn