"Them being part of my top five," Patterson said. "I was always planning on going up there, just a matter of when."

He'll make his return later this month for Big Cat Weekend, as the five-star safety closes in on a decision. Patterson is down to Auburn , Miami , Florida State , Ohio State and Michigan , but still has plenty of things to see.

This trip will be the first time Patterson visits with his mother, which will play an important factor in his decision. It will also be the first time Patterson gets to interact with Auburn's new coaching staff in-person.

"I wanna see the guys, how they’re adjusting to the new coaching staff," Patterson said. "That really shows how good a coach really is."

Patterson already feels like the relationship he has with head coach Hugh Freeze and secondary coach Zac Etheridge is in a good spot. A positive visit where Auburn pushes hard for him could boost it significantly.

"I know that I have the opportunity to play there early and that I’d feel at home, seeing that I’ve been going there since I was a kid," Patterson said. "I feel like if they push well enough, I feel like there’s no reason I wouldn’t go to Auburn."