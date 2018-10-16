Five-star LB Owen Pappoe talks Auburn, official visits and more
Owen Pappoe has been committed to Auburn for over five months now, but his name still comes up some when fans of recruiting talk about potential flip candidates.Why?Most fan bases are just hoping o...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news