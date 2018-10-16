Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 08:39:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-star LB Owen Pappoe talks Auburn, official visits and more

Ij1dy8qiiqh4hgotmpcg
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Owen Pappoe has been committed to Auburn for over five months now, but his name still comes up some when fans of recruiting talk about potential flip candidates.Why?Most fan bases are just hoping o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}