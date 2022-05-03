Five sophomores ready to be big contributors

Auburn has a collection of talented sophomore who could have a big impact this fall, including a potential starting QB. Taking a look at sophomore who are ready to be big contributors for Auburn: NOTE: This is part two of a series looking at players in each class (Freshman, Sophomore, etc.). Players class is determined by what Auburn lists them as on the athletics website, not how long they've been on campus. I.e. Jayson Jones, who transferred in and is listed as a sophomore by Auburn is treated as a sophomore in this piece.

Landen King — WR/TE You didn't think I'd have a list without Landen King on it, did you? King has the potential to be a stud at Auburn, and the way he ended last year with his impressive Iron Bowl OT touchdown and the touchdown to end the A-Day game proves that. He earned his way into playing time last year and that expanded even more in the spring when he moved into a true hybrid role, playing both tight end and wide receiver. During his true freshman season King caught five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown really only being used in tight end sets. But now he has the potential to see the field even more and breakout as a true star on an Auburn offense that needs one in the wide receiver room. At 6-foot-5, 214 pounds, King has the size advantage on cornerbacks and has the speed advantage on most linebackers and safeties. He's a true mismatch that could prove vital for Auburn's passing game this season. "Landen is a big guy," Auburn QB T.J. Finley said. "We expect a lot from him this fall, and to see him go up and make that catch was an eye-opener for me. Sometimes, all I got to do is throw it up and give him a chance.”

Zach Calzada — QB Probably the player with the best chance to be the biggest contributor on this list, Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada is squarely in the mix for the starting QB spot. A left shoulder injury limited him to non-live practice during the spring, but he's not far behind the others and has SEC starting experience from his time with the Aggies to push him above the others. Calzada threw for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing just over 56 percent of his passes last year at Texas A&M. T.J. Finley is the returner, and Robby Ashford's strong A-Day game made things interesting, but it feels like Calzada has the clear path to land the starting job in fall camp and be QB1 for Auburn.

Jarquez Hunter — RB Auburn got some record-breaking performances out of Jarquez Hunter last year, and will hope he can improve upon that as a sophomore. Hunter quickly burst onto the scene and jumped Shaun Shivers for RB2 duties last year with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games to open the season. Eventually his performance tailed off a little as he hit a freshman wall, but still proved to be a serviceable RB2. Now Hunter returns as the primary backup to Tank Bigsby and could handle north of 100 carries after taking 89 carries for 593 yards his freshman season. The Philadelphia, Ms., native did have a minor knee procedure done that cost him the second half of spring, but he should be back for summer workouts and good to go for fall camp.

Jayson Jones — DT A big spring standout, Jayson Jones is set to potentially wreak havoc as Auburn's new nose tackle. Jones transferred in from Oregon at 6'6", 320 pounds and has the athleticism to play a more traditional defensive tackle role outside of just nose tackle, too. In 2021 he recorded 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks at Oregon, but he projects to have a big role along Auburn's defensive line this year and a strong spring only solidified that further.