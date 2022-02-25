Five players with most to gain in spring practice

Auburn's spring practice is just a few weeks away with the official start date on March 14th. To get ready for spring ball, we'll take a look at some of the players who can gain the most from spring practice and solidify their spots atop the depth chart.

Landen King catches a pass against Georgia. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Jay Fair — WR You'll notice a common theme on this list, with three of the five being pass catchers. It's no secret Auburn is extremely thin at the receiver position this spring. The lone early enrollee receiver, Jay Fair can work his way ahead of both Camden Brown and Omari Kelly, who will arrive in the summer, as he goes through spring ball. A 3-star WR out of Texas, Fair has blazing speed and plays bigger than his listed 5'10", 175-pound frame would indicate. He's a big play waiting to happen, and that's something Auburn severely lacked last year. With just six scholarship receivers going through spring practice, Fair has a legitimate chance to secure a starting role or at least solidify his spot as a rotational receiver before the other freshmen arrive and some additions come through the portal.

Cam Riley — EDGE/LB The departure of Romello Height left Auburn thin at the EDGE spot, and Cam Riley has gotten some work there before and may make that his full-time home this spring. The departure of Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten also gives Riley an opportunity to make an impact at LB if he ends up staying there. Either way, he has a prime chance this spring to take a big step forward. Listed at 6'5" 219 pounds, Riley has the frame and speed to play off the edge and bring a quick-twitch as a pass rusher. Derick Hall and Eku Leota are back as the starting EDGE rushers, but Riley could instantly slot in as a backup and a rotational rusher.

Landen King — WR/TE The hybrid piece among the pass catchers, Landen King came in as a tight end and ended up getting a fair share of work as a wide receiver by the end of the season. King caught five passes for 59 yards and an Iron Bowl overtime touchdown last year in a limited role. As a tight end King has the speed advantage on linebackers, and as a receiver he has the size advantage on safeties and cornerbacks. If used properly, he's a true mismatch for the opposing defense to deal with. Like Fair, with the lack of WRs on campus currently, King can truly cement his status on the Auburn offense this spring.

Zykeivous Walker — DL Hopes have been high for Zykeivous Walker since he got on campus as a top-100 player in Auburn's 2020 class, but has yet to really see the field much his first two years. He dealt with some injuries in 2021 and has accumulated 20 total tackles and a sack in 2020 and 2021. Auburn's defensive line room looked loaded, but now has seen a good portion of its depth transfer out leaving Auburn a little thin at the defensive line. Auburn will likely pursue a transfer or two along the D-line, but Walker could shore up some concerns with a big spring practice.