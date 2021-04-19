AuburnSports - Five players who benefited from spring practice

Saturday’s A-Day game allowed a firsthand look at the new offense and players who benefited the most from spring practice.

With no spring practice in 2020 and a whole new coaching staff who started everyone at “0-0,” Auburn players had a chance to make a good first impression on the new coaches this spring.

WR — Ja’Varrius Johnson

Ja’Varrius Johnson might have received the most praise over the course of the spring. From Bryan Harsin to Mike Bobo to Cornelius Williams, all three named the undersized speedster as a standout in practice.

Johnson arrived at Auburn injured and didn’t play during his freshman season. In 2020, he made a brief appearance against Georgia but didn’t record any stats.

Now, Johnson says he’s fully healthy and no longer hampered by the pelvic injury he sustained in high school.

On A-Day, Johnson caught two passes for 15 yards and ran a jet sweep for nine yards. Nothing too crazy, but Johnson looks likely to be the starting slot receiver this fall and play a role in Auburn’s offense.

He’s ready for the opportunity, too.

“It’s a good opportunity,” Johnson said. “One of the things I’ve always wanted to do was come in and play at Auburn. Getting the chance to come out here and show what I can do is always great. I’m really embracing it.”

LB — Chandler Wooten

After sitting out the 2020 season, Chandler Wooten returned to the team.

As one can imagine, Wooten admitted he needed to get back into game shape. Auburn’s 15 spring practices allowed him that opportunity and he was also able to showcase his skillset for Jeff Schmedding and Derek Mason.

“Yeah, it's been a transition for sure, just coming back from being gone for a substantial amount of time,” Wooten said. “But getting back into winter workouts was a very good feeling for me. And that transition into spring ball was pretty good. So I'm excited to be back. It's pretty good so far.”

Saturday, he had two tackles and a pass breakup that probably should’ve been a pick-six had he caught the ball.

After Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe played an obscene amount of snaps in 2020, Wooten will allow them to limit their snap count this year.

TE — Tyler Fromm

Tyler Fromm is in a similar position to the aforementioned Johnson.

Fromm dealt with injuries his freshman season and appeared in just the LSU game last year for Auburn.

But in Harsin and Bobo’s offense, tight ends are utilized much more, and that was visible on Saturday. The very first play of the scrimmage was a 13-yard completion from Bo Nix to Fromm.

Fromm seems to have a solid grasp on a starting tight end position as of now, with Luke Deal and Brandon Frazier getting starting snaps, too.

Once John Samuel Shenker returns from baseball that could change, but for now, Fromm has won over his new coaches.

“Obviously, he can run. He can catch. Athletically, he's no question, right? But as he gets stronger, I think that confidence is growing to be in the run game,” tight ends coach Brad Bedell said. “And now it's one more thing of just developing that room and developing him that has been very impressive."

DT — Marquis Burks

Recording just three tackles and a sack in 2020, Marquis Burks was a bit of a question mark heading into this season.

Even with DaQuan Newkirk transferring out, the defensive line group was very deep. But at the first open practice, Burks was getting second-team reps.

And after Jeremiah Wright — who was off to an impressive start in spring practice — went down with a torn ACL, Burks stepped up.

On A-Day it was Burks starting alongside Colby Wooden and Tyrone Truesdell.

With guys like Zykeivous Walker, Jay Hardy, Dre Butler and Lee Hunter now behind him on the depth chart, Burks benefited heavily this spring.

WR — Elijah Canion

After not appearing once in a regular season game, Elijah Canion made his mark in the Citrus Bowl.

He caught three passes for 80 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown.

Canion carried that momentum into the spring.

“Yeah, he’s been good. He’s been good,” Harsin said.

Both Ze’Vian Capers and Shedrick Jackson were out or at least limited in practice, so the receivers got a chance to establish themselves.

Johnson did that, as did Canion.

Canion solidified his case on Saturday when he caught six passes for 51 yards and an impressive touchdown.

Even when Capers and Jackson return, don’t expect to see Canion go anywhere.

BONUS: O-line

It certainly wasn’t perfect, but the offensive line looked better on Saturday.

Now, you have to take that with a grain of salt as it’s a glorified practice and they were facing off against the second-team defensive line, but nonetheless, they looked better.

And, that was without Alec Jackson and Brandon Council, both of whom are presumed starters.

The anchor and leader of the group, Nick Brahms, was pleased with the group’s progress.

“I think we made a huge stride forward,” Brahms said. “One of the biggest things we were lacking, maybe, is football IQ. I think Coach Friend has done a great job in teaching us the game of football. That can help us make the game slow down for us a little bit and really help the guys know what's coming.”