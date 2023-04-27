When Hugh Freeze was hired at the end of November, he immediately faced a time crunch. Early signing day was less than a month away and his 2023 class was far from complete. Freeze worked swiftly to build his class, managing to flip several key members of the 2023 class from other schools in the days, and in some cases, hours, leading up to their signing. He's trying to do the same thing for the 2024 class, but this go-around, Freeze has a little more time. Here are five recruits that Auburn has a chance to flip before they put pen to paper.

Perry Thompson is a high-priority flip target for the Tigers. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Perry Thompson — WR, Foley, Ala. The Rivals100 wide receiver has been to Auburn three times this calendar year, and Thompson definitely seems open to what the Tigers have to say. In the last interview that AuburnSports.com had with Thompson in March, he stated that if he were to go somewhere other than Alabama, it would likely be Auburn. Wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis is looking for the program-changing playmaker, and Thompson has been the main priority for him. Auburn will likely get an official visit here, which could go a long way.

Sterling Dixon — OLB, Mobile, Ala. Most recently on campus for the Tigers' A-Day game on April 8, Dixon noted after the visit that Auburn had made up ground on Alabama and was trailing close behind. He's loving what Freeze is doing at Auburn, and the same goes for how linebackers' coach Josh Aldridge has approached his recruitment. Aldridge continuously checks up on Dixon and his family, which is one of the reason's why Auburn will get an official visit.

Demarcus Riddick — OLB, Clanton, Ala. One of the top players in the 2024 class, Riddick's been committed to Georgia since last November, but that hasn't stopped other schools from pushing hard. Auburn is one of those schools, but so is Alabama. The Crimson Tide recently hosted Riddick for their spring game and rolled out the red carpet for him. He rode to the stadium with Nick Saban and the two walked into Bryant-Denny together. Auburn's hosted him a couple of times this spring, but Riddick is likely one of the tougher pulls out of the group.

Zion Ferguson — CB, Grayson, Ga. Ferguson was last on campus for Auburn's junior day, but had plenty of good things to say about Freeze and Auburn. He likes how the Tigers have been going after a lot of Georgia natives, especially in the secondary, and thinks that trend will continue. Ferguson's situation is similar to Riddick, where it's likely a tougher pull and more unlikely than Thompson or Dixon.