Casey Poe had never been to Auburn prior to Monday. Following his spring visit, the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman had a lot to say about the Tigers, and the direction he feels the program is headed. "I’ve heard so many good things about Auburn," Poe said. "Just watching them growing up, I’ve always loved SEC football. The conference is better than anything else, it’s gonna be the hardest competition you’re gonna see. Knowing Auburn, knowing Coach (Jake) Thornton, knowing Coach (Hugh) Freeze and his history, it was just a place I really felt I needed to go see."

Casey Poe visited Auburn for a spring practice Monday, his first time on campus. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

It certainly lived up to his expectations. "I finally got to see the culture, the family, everything that Coach Freeze has brought and Coach Thornton has brought," Poe said. "This culture is great here, what they’re trying to produce. The energy they have. Everybody here is excited about what they’re trying to build. They’re coming from the ground level, almost, and can bring Auburn back to what they used to be and everyone is really excited about that." Monday gave Poe a chance to do something he'd not been able to do: see the campus. Poe hopped on a golf cart and saw the buildings and facilities that make up the University. The most impressive? Jordan-Hare Stadium. "The stadium is massive, just seeing that over the horizon as you drove in was a great feeling," Poe said. "Walking through there and seeing the pictures. Just seeing that and being able to imagine all those fans, being able to see them roll Toomer’s Corner and stuff like that, it’s really exciting to be here for the first time."

It may have been his first visit, but certainly won't be his last. "I will be back, for sure," Poe said. "I don’t know when yet, but I will be back." The Lindale, Texas, native plans to take his official visits in the summer and it's unclear as to if the Tigers will get one. However, Poe says it is a possibility.