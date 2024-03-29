"It was great," Olesh said. "I got to see the campus, see all the facilities, meet all the coaches, it was great."

Friday, he checked off another visit, this time to an SEC school. The 6-foot-5 Pennsylvania native was in Auburn for the first time, spending the day on the Plains.

Hosting him on the visit and serving as his primary recruiter was tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua. The two spent time growing their relationship and Olesh came away with high regards for Aigamaua.

"Coach Ben is awesome," Olesh said. "By far one of my favorite coaches I’ve met through the whole recruiting process so far, and that definitely helps out with the recruiting process."

Olesh also met with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"He was great, too," Olesh said. "He went into a lot of personal stuff, that just shows how personal he is and a lot of connections we can make together. I had a great connection with both of them."

Their message to Olesh is to find the right environment that suits him. Auburn made a strong first impression and their usage of tight ends is a nice touch, as well.

"They love using their tight ends, especially 12 personnel," Olesh said. "For me, it’s very important obviously because I play tight end, it’s like the more tight ends on the field, the better, in my opinion. I thought that was cool."

With two tight ends already committed in the 2025 class, Auburn sees Olesh fitting in as more of a hybrid tight end that can catch and block. Where do the Tigers sit after the visit?

"They’re definitely high up there," Olesh said. "I’m gonna be narrowing down my decisions after this huge SEC trip I’m making. I definitely think they’ll be up there."