The Tigers desperately need more playmakers at the receiver position and were quick to offer former Mississippi State wideout Rara Thomas shortly after he entered the portal.

Both could make immediate impacts on offense.

AUBURN | The opening day of the transfer portal saw Auburn offer two players.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Thomas had a big sophomore season with 44 receptions for 626 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught 18 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman.

A native of Eufaula, Ala., Thomas was a popular players Monday as he also picked up offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Utah and UCF.

Thomas plans to officially visit Auburn this weekend, with upcoming trips to Alabama and Georgia also in the works.

Auburn also extended an offer to former FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. He had a breakout sophomore season last fall catching 28 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns.

All three of those scores came in the season-ending 33-28 loss to Middle Tennessee in which he caught eight passes for 152 yards including a 75-yard touchdown.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder had 26 catches for 838 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

Originally from Lauderhill, Fla., Fairweather also picked up offers from Maryland, East Carolina, Georgia Southern and UConn.

Players can enter the portal through Jan. 18. A second window to enter the transfer portal will be from May 1-15.