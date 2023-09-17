But Saturday night’s 32-yard touchdown reception, his first for Auburn, stands out among his favorites.

AUBURN | Shane Hooks caught plenty of touchdown passes in three years at Ohio and two more at Jackson State.

“It really just meant everything to me,” said Hooks. “I dreamed as a little kid of just scoring in a big stadium in the SEC. It finally came to happen. A real moment for me.”

Hooks caught three passes for 47 yards in the Tigers’ 45-13 win over Samford. He’s now third on the team with five receptions for 88 yards.

He’s part of a rebuilt wide receiver room that includes four transfers. It’s a group that AU’s coaching staff has been pushing hard to improve on its route running and getting off man coverage.

Hooks feels like they’re making progress.

“It started off Monday with practice. Every day we took a step of just showing effort. Great effort,” he said.

Hooks, an Orlando, Fla., native, had one year of eligibility left when he chose to graduate transfer to Auburn.

“I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do it at the highest level,” said Hooks.

Auburn (3-0) opens SEC play at Texas A&M Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.