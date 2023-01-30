AUBURN | Auburn joined a long list of offers for Rivals100 defensive end Justin Greene Jan. 2. A visit for Junior Day four weeks later already has the Tigers among the leaders for standout from Mountain View in Lawrenceville, Ga. “Auburn definitely,” said Greene of his favorites. “South Carolina and obviously Duke. But as of right now, top interest.”

Greene could be an edge/OLB or grow into a strongside DE, (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Greene’s offers include South Carolina, Duke, LSU, Kentucky, Florida, USC, Michigan, Michigan State and Georgia Tech. He added an offer from Georgia Monday, two days after returning from his first-ever trip to Auburn. Greene, 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, was especially excited about meeting with AU’s coaches including defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. “I really liked his defense and how he brings those extra defenders. He mixes the fronts,” said Greene. “It was just a good experience.” His visit also included speaking with Hugh Freeze. “He was also talking about the relationships,” said Greene. “He seemed down to earth. Wanted to talk to the players, build the culture and seems like a pretty cool guy.”

Greene is already making plans to return to Auburn for a practice this spring. “I definitely like it. It’s definitely going to be a top interest now. I’m excited to come down here again,” he said. Greene is ranked a 4-star and the nation’s No. 8 strongside end and No. 68 overall prospect in the 2024 class.