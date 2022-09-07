“It’s been four-and-a-half years working hard, but I’ve got good teammates out there and coaches and everybody supporting me,” said Stutts. “So it feels good to go out there and be able to help them get better and get the W today.”

AUBURN | For four years, Kameron Stutts threw himself into workouts and practices with very little payoff, playing mainly on special teams.

What’s even more impressive about Stutts’ ascension to the first-team is that he moved ahead of junior Keiondre Jones, who came into the season with 20 career starts.

The pair were listed as co-starters going into the Mercer game and split time with Stutts playing 41 snaps and Jones 30. According to PFF, Stutts had 82.7 pass blocking grade and 60.5 run blocking grades while Jones had 83.2 pass blocking and 56.6 run blocking grades.

“We'll see how the week goes and all that,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “I think both guys played well. We didn't have a ton of penetration up front. So, for the most part, I thought we did a good job that way. There weren't very many guys in the backfield. And that's what you kind of gauge in the run game. I think both guys covered up, ran their feet, did what they're supposed to do.

“You know, that happened back in camp, too. Stutts probably had a little of the upper hand, and KJ started coming on. So both guys, we're trying to figure out who that right guard position is. You know, if something happens at center or left guard, too, those guys can bump around. They can play both. We can continue with that formula right now, unless something changes. But I thought they both played pretty good.”

Auburn (1-0) host San Jose State Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.