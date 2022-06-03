Ferocious first flattens SLU
AUBURN | The 14th-ranked Tigers opened the Auburn Regional with a thunderous boom.
Auburn plated 11 runs in the bottom of the first on eight hits including four home runs in a 19-7 win over SE Louisiana. The Tigers will face Florida State, which beat UCLA 5-3, Saturday at 6 p.m. CT in the double-elimination tournament.
“Great night for us, but one game,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We know that we’re in a tournament. We were most interested this past week of our at-bats and I thought the entire lineup came out swinging.”
In his first start since suffering an injury May 13, Cole Foster hit two home runs in the first. The switch-hitter hit a 2-run home run from the right side to give AU a 2-0 lead and then a grand slam from the left side that made it 10-0.
Foster is the first-ever AU player to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in one inning according to records available.
“I think that’s only been done three times in major league history,” said Thompson. “I know he got some good balls to hit tonight but he did a lot with them. I think we saw what we were missing with Cole. The potential that Cole gives us is really needed if we want to get hot and get on a stretch run.”
The sophomore added a 3-run home run in the fourth and a double in the eighth to finish 4 of 6 with nine RBI.
"It’s definitely awesome to have a night like this, but at the same time, I’m just glad we came out on top," said Foster. "Trace (Bright) pitched a phenomenal game and everyone 1-9 had a great game.
Auburn had a season-high 20 hits and seven home runs. Bobby Peirce hit a 2-run home run and Sonny DiChiara a solo home run in the first, and Nate LaRue his solo home runs in the second and sixth.
DiChiara was 3 of 6 with two RBI, Blake Rambusch 3 of 4 with one RBI, Mike Bello 3 of 4 with one RBI, LaRue 2 of 3 with two RBI and Brody Moore 2 of 5.
Bright (4-4) started and earned the win allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in 5.0 innings. He struck out a career-high 10 batters.
Konner Copeland allowed three runs on four hits in 2.2 innings with four strikeouts. Brooks Fuller didn’t allow a hit over the final 1.1 innings.
"SE Louisiana, you can see how they got hot and won a tournament. They’re so competitive. They never gave away at-bats,” said Thompson. “They stood on the plate and caused us all kinds of issues. I’m tickled to death for Trace. I think that was a career strikeout night for him but he had to earn it and work for it to get his five innings.”
Day two of the Auburn Regional gets underway Saturday at noon with SE Louisiana facing UCLA in an elimination game.