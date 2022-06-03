Ferocious first flattens SLU

AUBURN | The 14th-ranked Tigers opened the Auburn Regional with a thunderous boom. Auburn plated 11 runs in the bottom of the first on eight hits including four home runs in a 19-7 win over SE Louisiana. The Tigers will face Florida State, which beat UCLA 5-3, Saturday at 6 p.m. CT in the double-elimination tournament. “Great night for us, but one game,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We know that we’re in a tournament. We were most interested this past week of our at-bats and I thought the entire lineup came out swinging.”

Foster is congratulated by his teammates after one of his three home runs. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

In his first start since suffering an injury May 13, Cole Foster hit two home runs in the first. The switch-hitter hit a 2-run home run from the right side to give AU a 2-0 lead and then a grand slam from the left side that made it 10-0. Foster is the first-ever AU player to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in one inning according to records available. “I think that’s only been done three times in major league history,” said Thompson. “I know he got some good balls to hit tonight but he did a lot with them. I think we saw what we were missing with Cole. The potential that Cole gives us is really needed if we want to get hot and get on a stretch run.” The sophomore added a 3-run home run in the fourth and a double in the eighth to finish 4 of 6 with nine RBI. "It’s definitely awesome to have a night like this, but at the same time, I’m just glad we came out on top," said Foster. "Trace (Bright) pitched a phenomenal game and everyone 1-9 had a great game.