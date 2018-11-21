Bruce Pearl brought his team to the Maui Invitational with one big goal in mind, and No. 8 Auburn is going to have to dig deep to return home with a winning record.

The Tigers opened the prestigious tournament with an 88-79 overtime win over Xavier Monday before falling 78-72 to No. 1 Duke in Tuesday’s semifinal.



“Our goal is to come here and win two games. That’s what I’ve talked about the whole time,” said Pearl after the loss to the Blue Devils.



“My greatest concern is the incredible fatigue. Jared Harper and Bryce Brown got to play the whole minutes, the whole game because we don’t have confidence in our bench. And that’s unfortunate.”

