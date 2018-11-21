Fatigue a big factor against Arizona
Bruce Pearl brought his team to the Maui Invitational with one big goal in mind, and No. 8 Auburn is going to have to dig deep to return home with a winning record.
The Tigers opened the prestigious tournament with an 88-79 overtime win over Xavier Monday before falling 78-72 to No. 1 Duke in Tuesday’s semifinal.
“Our goal is to come here and win two games. That’s what I’ve talked about the whole time,” said Pearl after the loss to the Blue Devils.
“My greatest concern is the incredible fatigue. Jared Harper and Bryce Brown got to play the whole minutes, the whole game because we don’t have confidence in our bench. And that’s unfortunate.”
Harper has played 81 of a possible 85 minutes while Brown has played 80 as they combined to score 88 of Auburn’s 160 total points. The pair will be asked to start and play for a third-straight day against Arizona in the third-place game late Wednesday night.
In contrast, the Wildcats’ two starting guards, Justin Coleman and Brandon Williams, have played 65 and 68 of a possible 80 minutes in a 71-66 win over Iowa State and a 91-74 loss to No. 3 Gonzaga.
“It’s about toughness,” Pearl said. “The games against Xavier and Duke, those are two of the most hard-fought, intense games out there. These two teams, Arizona and Gonzaga, they’ve played in tough games but not like the one we played.
"We’ve just got to figure out whether or not physically we’re going to be OK.”
Tip-off at Lahaina Civic Center is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.