The Tigers added 12 transfers that have enrolled this spring including seven offensive linemen and defensive linemen combined.

But the NCAA transfer portal, which first launched in the fall of 2018, has given first-year coaches an opportunity to fast-track that rebuilding and Freeze has taken full advantage.

AUBURN | There’s was a time, just several years ago, that Hugh Freeze and his staff would have faced a long-term rebuilding project at Auburn.

REBUILDING THE TRENCHES

The biggest need Freeze inherited was on the line of scrimmage where AU lost a number of starters and key backups.

Auburn addressed the offensive line with the addition of 62 starts from three players in center Avery Jones (31) from East Carolina, offensive tackle Gunner Britton (19) from Western Kentucky and offensive tackle Dillon Wade (12) from Tulsa.

The offensive line was further bolstered with junior college signee Izavion Miller and three high school signees, who all enrolled in January.

That’s seven new offensive linemen to go through winter workouts and spring practices.

They’ll be squaring off against four defensive line transfers that have a combined 76 Power 5 starts in Mosiah Nasili-Kite (22) from Maryland, Lawrence Johnson (36) from Purdue, Justin Rogers (16) from Kentucky and Elijah McAllister (2) from Vanderbilt.

The Tigers also added four high school early enrollees along the defensive line and edge.

FILLING OTHER KEY NEEDS

One of the biggest areas of need after the line of scrimmage is at linebacker where AU signed two SEC transfers in DeMario Tolan from LSU and Austin Keys from Ole Miss. Both are expected to compete for starting jobs this spring.

Freeze also signed some key skill players on offense including Brian Battie from South Florida, who is a potential difference-maker at running back and kick returner, some much-needed help at wide receiver in Nick Mardner from Cincinnati and a potential big-play tight end in Rivaldo Fairweather from FIU.

MORE WORK TO DO

There’s a second opportunity for players to enter the transfer portal from May 1-15 and Auburn is expected to be active during early summer to meet some more important needs.

One of the most important positions AU will be looking to fill is at quarterback. The Tigers pursued at least a couple in the portal over the last month including former N.C. State standout Devin Leary, who chose Kentucky, and Grayson McCall, who returned to Coastal Carolina after concerns over his credits transferring.

There’s expected to be more quarterbacks in the portal following spring practice and the conclusion of key starting competitions.

There are other key needs that AU would like to fill including another wide receiver and linebacker, and an edge rusher.

Of course, there’s always the best available prospect that could enter the portal at anytime and offer the Tigers an upgrade at just about any position.