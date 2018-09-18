“Seth, we have a lot of high expectations for,” offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. “He’s continued to show that he’s not in awe of playing early, which I like. He can play at a high level, I really believe that. He’s not a finished product yet, but we like the direction he’s going.”

The Cottondale, Ala., native has seen his snaps increase from 18 to 23 to 32 in Auburn’s first three games as he makes a big move up the depth chart at wide receiver.

AUBURN | Seth Williams doesn’t look like a true freshman. He doesn’t play like one either.

Williams, 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, got his college career off to great start with two catches for 37 yards in the Tigers’ opener against Washington. After not catching a pass against Alabama State, he caught two for 35 yards against LSU Saturday.

He’s now fourth among Auburn’s receivers with four catches for 72 yards.

“He’s a talented guy. The sky’s the limit,” said Lindsey, who also complimented Williams on his blocking and how he catches the ball with his hands, away from his body.

More targets should be coming Williams’ way as the season moves forward. Starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham definitely likes what he’s seen from the young wideout.

“Seth is going to be a tremendous player here at Auburn, I don’t have any doubt about that,” Stidham said. “He’s got a very bright future. I’m trying to get the ball in those guy’s hands and let them make plays.”

No. 9 Auburn hosts Arkansas Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.